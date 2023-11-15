Finance minister presents 2024 budget in parliament today

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is scheduled to present the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in parliament on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The presentation of the annual budget by the finance minister is a constitutional obligation, performed on behalf of the president to affirm the government's commitment to fiscal transparency and responsibility.



“In accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) the Minister for Finance will, on behalf of the President, lay before Parliament the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government of Ghana for the 2024 Financial Year, on Wednesday, 15th November, 2023,” a statement by the ministry said.



Meanwhile, the Minority in parliament has warned the government against introducing new taxes in the budget.



The Minority have also said they will kick against the budget should the government make any such move.

