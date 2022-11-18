Finance minister to present budget statement on November 24

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is set to present the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government of Ghana for the year ending, in parliament, on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

After his presentation, the House is expected to commence debate on the budget on Tuesday, November 29.



In the business statement, the House is expected to have a well-researched and informed debate which will end on December 6.

All committees have been advised to work expeditiously on the budget estimates for the passing of the Appropriation Bill prior to the house adjourning sine die in the fourth week of December 2022.



NYA/FNOQ