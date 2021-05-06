Find killers of Ahmed Suale - Karikari to govt

Ahmed Suale's killers have still not been arrested

Communications Expert Professor Kwame Karikari has pleaded with the government to ensure the killers of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale are apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

Hussein-Suale was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen on a motorbike while on his way home in Accra on January 16, 2019.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reacting to the gruesome murder of the top Tiger Eye PI journalist assured that the killers will be apprehended.



“I’ve learnt with sadness of the killing of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an associate of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas. I condemn the act unreservedly and extend my condolences to his family.



“I expect the police to bring to book, as soon as possible, the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Once again, my heartfelt condolences,” Akufo-Addo said.



But two years after the assassination, the killers have not been arrested.

Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Komla Adom on Wednesday May 5 on the creation of a complaint office for journalists in Accra by the Information Ministry and the Ghana Journalist Association, Prof Karikari who is also Former Executive of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) asked the government to bring to an end some of the issues facing journalists in the country.



“The Ministers initiative I think it is very good if that is coming from the ministry, it means it is coming from government and it shows a certain commitment to an issue that we should all be concerned about, the safety of journalists.



“In principle, it is laudable and I think the minister should be congratulated for this initiative. However, I think that the onus is also on the journalists, particularly media owners because they seem always to be not concerned about the safety of their employees.



“I think their organization like GIBA, the private newspapers should support the minister is setting that and then also ensure that individual journalists, media houses make use of that facility.



“Having said that we must also with is opening plead with the minister to use his very good offices to help resolve some of the very difficulties that are still pending namely: the investigation into the murder of Ahmed Suale needs to be looked into."

Information Minister Mr Oppong Nkrumah urged journalists to take advantage of the facility in addressing issues on the safety of journalists.



He acknowledged “all those who have walked the journey in making this office a reality. This is part of the many layers of work government wants to do to ensure free media operate in Ghana.”



“It is the reason I cannot agrees that there is a culture of silence in Ghana because the government is committed to the culture of free media in Ghana” he said.