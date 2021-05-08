Find out what puts you at risk of developing prostate cancer

Diet can be a cause of prostate cancer

Consultant urologist at the Kwame Nkrumah Teaching Hospital, Dr. Bernard Toboh, has outlined the conditions that render a man an easy victim of prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer, as explained by the doctor, is caused when cells inside a man’s prostate immortalize or refuse to die when they are supposed to. As these cells keep living, they go into other parts of the body looking for blood vessels so that they can keep growing and this, in turn, causes the cancer to spread gradually to other parts of the body.



The doctor noted that the cause of this condition is not yet known; however, he shared some factors that cause the cells to mutate, leading to the cancer formation. This was during an interview with Nana Yaw Odame on the Men’s Lounge which airs on eTV Ghana.



He educated that as men age, they are more likely to develop prostate cancer because they have been exposed to the risk factors for a longer period of time.

Dr. Toboh added, “When you compare all the races, we Africans, whether in the continent or in the diaspora, seem to be at higher risk. In fact, it is thought that Africans tend to have a more aggressive form of the disease than other races”.



Lastly, he revealed that diet can be a cause of prostate cancer. According to the health expert, diets that include lots of fatty foods encourage the development of prostate cancer and this, he explained, is why Chinese, who take in lots of plant products and fish are less likely to be affected by these disease.



On his accord, he advised men to cut down on fatty diets like skinned chicken, milk, and the likes, and adopt a diet of fruits and vegetables.