Find out why Muslims face the East when praying

Abdul Razak Issah says it is an instruction they to obey from their Prophet, Mohammed

Islamic researcher, Abdul Razak Issah has explained why Muslims always face the East each time they pray.

He made this statement trying to prove to Ghanaians that indeed, Islam was not birthed out of Idol worship like Quotation master stated previously.



According to him, muslims believe they have to face the sacred Kaaba when they pray because it is the Holy place and also “it is also an instruction we have to obey from the Holy Prophet Mohammed”.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he shared, “It was an instruction from the Holy prophet Mohammed for us to face the Kaaba because he believes that is where Allah resides, so we pray facing the direction of the East because we believe once we pray facing there, our prayers go to him directly”.

He cleared the misconception being spread by most people about Allah residing in the Kaaba and hence they facing the Kaaba to get him to answer their prayers as not true. “No we just face the East to show that we’re facing the Holy place that doesn’t mean Allah resides in the Kaaba”.



Quotation Master in an interview some months ago emphatically stated that Islam was a religion full of confusion and alleged the religion was birthed out of Idol worship.