Fire Service attends to 10 fire outbreaks in Accra on Sunday alone

File photo

The Ghana National Fire Service has revealed that ten fire incidents were recorded on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Accra.

According to an official at the Public Relations Department of the National Fire Service Headquarters, ADOII Alex Nartey, individuals must take safety precautions to avoid fire outbreaks, especially during this rainy season.



“We are in the rainy season; we are cautioning people to be cautious of their activities. People should learn to be abreast with safety measures. Between 1 am to 5 am on Sunday, we attended to 10 fires in Accra alone. If you run a bakery or a commercial entity like this, you have to learn how to practice better fire safety measures,” ADOII Alex Nartey advised.



Last Sunday, a bakery and some shops were burnt at Kotobabi Abavanna Down and a similar incident at Circle Tiptoe Lane which also led to the destruction of several shops and properties.



Also 10 phone accessory shops worth thousands of cedis were also destroyed by fire at Tip-Toe Lane, close to the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

No casualties were recorded in these incidents.



However, some goods and properties were lost in the fires.



YNA/WA