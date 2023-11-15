Fire Service calls on stakeholders to support National Bushfire Prevention campaign

GNFS logo

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has called on stakeholders to support the 2023–2024 National Bushfire Prevention Campaign, to help in the prevention of bushfires and to ensure the safety of lives and property.

The National campaign is on the theme: “Sixty Years of GNFS Existence: Bushfire Prevention is Key to Sustaining our Natural Resources and Food Safety”.



Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) James Owusu-Agyei, GNFS Director in Charge of Rural Fires, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that some of the items needed for the campaign were: Wellington and Combat Boots, Fire Beaters, Cutlasses, Nose Guards, Motor Bikes and Bicycles, Torchlights, Overalls, Megaphones, and Whistles.



DCFO Owusu-Agyei appealed to institutions and the corporate world to come on board the Anti-Bushfires Campaign and consider the fight as a corporate social responsibility project as bushfires, “which is not only destroying our habitation, but our very survival is at stake. We are all at risk with the rate of destruction of our vegetation.



“We are therefore appealing to all Ghanaians to join the fight against illegal fires. Traditional leaders must protect their lands against bushfire.”



He said the launch would proceed with a series of activities, including a float, a football gala, an inter-second cycle quiz, and a climax on November 23, at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region.



He said as part of the national launch, GNFS Regional Commands would also embark on the use of community radio programmes, durbars, volunteer and peer education, and door-to-door messages to drum home the need to stop bushfires.

DCFO Owusu-Agyei said chiefs and queen mothers would also be roped in the campaign to help protect the lands under their jurisdiction.



Religious leaders are also being tasked with preaching on the negative impact of illegal fires, especially during the dry season, while schoolchildren would also be educated and deployed as anti-bushfire environmental ambassadors.



Meanwhile, the GNFS has inaugurated the 2023 National Bushfire Prevention Campaign Committee, which includes: DCFO Owusu-Agyei as chairman; DCFO Heroie Sekyere-Boakye, GNFS Director Logistics; ACFO Jerry Harding Bruce, Deputy Director of Rural Fires; and DOIII George Tetteh, Rural Fires Administration.



Others are Madam Emeralda Arthur, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources; Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency; Koranteng Abrokwa, and Madam Luthia S. Jamal, both from NADMO; Edward Amoah Odame, Ghana Cocoa Board; Prince Anane Agyei, Forestry Commission; Charles Ansong Dankyi, National Insurance Commission; and James Dubik, Ghana Meteo.



The rest are Madam Rosemond Sam, Ministry of Education; Dr. Isaac Nunoo Tropenbos Ghana; Mr. Abdallah Seidu, Forestry Commission; and Miss Jacqueline Ama Ghartey, Ministry of the Interior.



DCFO Owusu-Agyei said, “GNFS doors are open wide for support. You can donate at the national, regional, and district offices of the GNFS or call, and we will pick up the items. Cheques should be written in the name of the Ghana National Fire Service.”