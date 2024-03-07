Fire Trinity Ministry International, NGO donate to orphanage home

Donation made to the Beads of Life Orphanage

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Fire Trinity Ministry International (FTMI) in Kumasi, in partnership with the George Amoako Alhassan Foundation (GAAF), has donated items valued at GH¢10,000 to the Beads of Life Orphanage at New Koforidua in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The donation, which forms part of the church’s social responsibility to climax its annual 40-day fasting and prayer festival, was also meant to officially launch the GAAF Foundation.



The gesture is also to alleviate the woes of the vulnerable people at the orphanage.



Among the donated items were bags of rice, sugar, cooking oil, toiletries, biscuits, toffees, and pastries.



Others included boxes of soap, detergents, used clothes, African wear and footwear, loaves of bread, as well as GH¢1,000.



The General Overseer of the church, Apostle Dr. George Amoako Alhassan, said the donation was among a series of gestures made to the orphanage home.

According to the Apostle, he was inspired by the Bible, which preaches that we care for the poor and vulnerable in society while pledging the church’s continuous support for the children.



He encouraged other religious bodies, corporate organizations, and philanthropists to support orphanages.



He also seized the occasion to commend his donor partners both in Ghana and the diaspora for their support, praying for God's blessings for them.



Receiving the items, the deputy director of the orphanage, Collins Addo, thanked the church and GAAF for their kind gesture and promised to use the items for the benefit of the children.



He also appealed to well-meaning individuals and organisations to emulate the kind gestures of the church and the organization.