Fire consumes Mampong Technical administration block

The administrative block of the Mampong Technical Institute in the Ashanti region has been gutted by fire, starrfm.com.gh has gathered.

The fire reportedly started at about 8:00 am today April 19 from one of the offices.



Fire Service personnel have been able to stop the fire after eight offices including the accountant’s office were completely burnt.



According to a staff at the school an eyewitness, the fire started from the top floor where the conference room is located and was raging on to the ground floor before the intervention of the fire service.

He further noted that the cause of the fire is unknown, and no one has been to the office where the fire is reported to have started.



Other administrative documents, certificates, receipts, etc have been destroyed.



