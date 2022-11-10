0
Menu
News

Fire destroys several stores in Tamale Market

Tamale Market Fire The fire has destroyed so many shops at the market

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Northern Region

A fire outbreak at Tamale Central Market in the Northern Region on Wednesday, November 9 have razed down several structures including one of the biggest sewing machines and materials stores in the Tamale Metropolis.

Ghulam was a wholesaler and retailer of large quantities of products in the garment industry in the Tamale Metropolis.

Three other stores comprising an electrical store, a recording studio, mineral store and 3 residential rooms were affected by the destructive fire.

Wednesday’s fire, which started around 12 midday razed the store into ashes.

It is unclear what triggered the fire, but eyewitnesses suspect it may have been caused by an electrical problem.

Several hundreds of people besieged the place to help evacuate what was left of the place.

“The fire has destroyed everything, we don’t even know where to start from” one of the owners of the structures told GhanaWeb.

Baba Tahiru, an eyewitness an eyewitness said it was surprising how fast the fire was spreading.

“The fire was spreading faster than we expected, even the fire personnel could not control it despite coming with three fire tenders” he said.

It took personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service at least 2 hours to bring the fire under control.

Five rooms, adjoining buildings and stores and their contents were salvaged from the fire ruins while no casualty was recorded.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold
'Kume preko reloaded' was a flop - Kweku Baako
Adwoa Safo is back to help save Ofori-Atta from censure vote – Suhuyini claims
Lawyers for Anas react to testifying without mask 'ruling'
Presby Moderator 'explains' Akufo-Addo’s famous quote
Akufo-Addo's economic 'stupidity' taking Ghana nowhere - Prof. Hanke
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: