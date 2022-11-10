Fire destroys several stores in Tamale Market

The fire has destroyed so many shops at the market

Correspondence from Northern Region

A fire outbreak at Tamale Central Market in the Northern Region on Wednesday, November 9 have razed down several structures including one of the biggest sewing machines and materials stores in the Tamale Metropolis.



Ghulam was a wholesaler and retailer of large quantities of products in the garment industry in the Tamale Metropolis.



Three other stores comprising an electrical store, a recording studio, mineral store and 3 residential rooms were affected by the destructive fire.



Wednesday’s fire, which started around 12 midday razed the store into ashes.



It is unclear what triggered the fire, but eyewitnesses suspect it may have been caused by an electrical problem.



Several hundreds of people besieged the place to help evacuate what was left of the place.

“The fire has destroyed everything, we don’t even know where to start from” one of the owners of the structures told GhanaWeb.



Baba Tahiru, an eyewitness an eyewitness said it was surprising how fast the fire was spreading.



“The fire was spreading faster than we expected, even the fire personnel could not control it despite coming with three fire tenders” he said.



It took personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service at least 2 hours to bring the fire under control.



Five rooms, adjoining buildings and stores and their contents were salvaged from the fire ruins while no casualty was recorded.