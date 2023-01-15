Fire destroys shops at Hohoe lorry station

Sun, 15 Jan 2023 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor
A fire outbreak at Hohoe lorry station on Sunday, January 15, 2023 has destroyed shops and goods worth thousands of cedis.
The cause of the fire which affected the shops near the Hohoe market is immediately not known.
An eyewitness, known as Kwami, told Myoriginalonline.com that more than 20 shops have been gutted by the fire.
Fire Service personnel from Kpando arrived later to douse the fire.
No casualty has been recorded yet.
