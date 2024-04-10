News

Fire engulfs portions of Madina Market

Madina Market Fire .png Screenshot from amateur video

Wed, 10 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A portion of the Madina main market in Accra is currently engulfed in a blazing inferno.

It is not known what the cause of the fire outbreak is, and the extent of damage is unclear. However, multiple reports indicate that the blaze is concentrated in the area behind the Las Pamas Restaurant.

It is also unclear if emergency services have responded to the scene. However, according to Selorm Branttie, Vice President of IMANI-Africa, efforts to douse the fire are proving difficult due to illegal structures blocking the way.

