Fire guts 10 bedroom house in Kumasi

File photo: The fire destroyed properties including TV sets, refrigerators and so on

Fire has destroyed a 10 bedroom house at Adembrah in Kumasi on Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown according to the tenants of the house.



Items destroyed by the fire include television sets, refrigerators, documents among several others.



According to tenants, the fire service personnel arrived on time but a gas explosion from the kitchen caused the fire to spread easily to other rooms in the house.

An increasing explosion of gas cylinders in the course of the fire made it impossible for the tenants to save any of their properties in the house.



The stranded tenants are, therefore, calling for government support to start life again.