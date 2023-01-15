Fire guts 4-bedroom apartment in Assin South District

The razed house in Assin South District

Source: GNA

Property worth hundreds of Ghana cedis and an amount of GH¢15.000.00 got burnt to ashes when fire gutted a 4-bedroom apartment at Assin Adubiase in the Assin South District of the Central.

No deaths were recorded as occupants were not at home during the incident around 22:00 hours.



However, household items such as television sets, fridges, electric fans, and personal effects all were lost to the fire.



The distraught victims, one Mr Akwasi Morkwa and Mrs Mavis Ghartey; occupants of the house, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said they could not comprehend how the house caught fire.



They wailed bitterly over the incident which had rendered them homeless and stranded.



Some residents in the area blamed the incident on the intermittent electricity power fluctuations that occurred that night.

On his part, Divisional Officer Grade III (DOIII), Paul Tawiah of the Assin Fosu Municipal Fire Service, vehemently denied claims of their late arrival.



He said fire tenders were quickly dispatched to the scene as soon as a call was received on the incident and appealed to people to be accurate in giving directions as they found it difficult to locate the scene.



He pointed out that investigations would be conducted to ascertain what transpired.



Mr Emmanuel Kweku Brewu, Co-ordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), in the Assin South District appealed to individuals, Non-Governmental Organizations, and philanthropists to support the family in whatever capacity they could.