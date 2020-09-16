Regional News

Fire guts Daboya post office

Daboya residents trying to put out the fire

Fire has gutted the post office in Daboya capital of the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region on 14th September, 2020.

An eye witness who does not want to named spoke to Bole based Nkilgi FM and said smoke was seen emanating from the building which attracted residents to the scene.



He said the security man on duty at the post office which is at the centre of the town was in the building when the incident happened.



Residents had to rush to the scene with buckets of water only for a water tanker belonging to contractors working on the Daboya road to come to the rescue of the office.



Many people suspected faulty electrical connections to be the cause of the accident.

It was later said the security man wanted to drive out bees that were in the ceiling of the building by using fire only for the unfortunate incident to happen.



Office equipment, documents and files alongside some machines got burnt in the process.



Meanwhile, residents are calling on the government to provide the town with a fire tender and also establish a well-established fire service station in the district.

