Fire guts Electoral Commission office in Accra

The cause of the incident is still under investigation

Fire that erupted in the early hours of Friday, August 14, 2020 has destroyed several property at the Electoral Commission's office in Accra.

The fire which started at about 2.30 am, consumed almost everything in the said building located at Sapeiman in the Ga West Municipality which also serves as the Regional Office of the election management body.



The cause of the incident is still under investigation by the Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service.



The building is also used for the storage of old and used items for the Commission, Angelonline.com.gh has learnt.



It, however, did not affect the main administration block.

The fire was said to have been detected by the policeman and the night watchmen on duty at the time.



Personnel from the Fire Service have been there to put the fire under control.





