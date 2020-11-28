Fire guts Kantamanto GCB Bank

Fire has swept through the Kantamanto branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) Saturday morning.

It is unclear what caused the inferno which has left several floors of the building in flames.



The fire service have visited the scene to douse the ravaging fire.



Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GNFS, Divisional Officer, Mr Ellis Robinson Okoe disclosed that the fire started from the first floor of the building which contains only stationary.



He also noted that about 40 fire personnel are in the building to bring the situation under control.



“We had a distress call that the Liberty Towers Branch of the GCB Bank had been gutted by fire. We rushed in and realized that the fire started from the first floor which contains only stationery. We have confined the fire and our men are on the ground working to ensure we douse it. There are currently 40 men in the building,” he said in an interview with the media.



This is about the third fire outbreak recorded in the capital this month.

On November 18, 2020, the Odawna market was gutted by fire, destroying over 400 shops.



Traders’ belongings and monies were also burnt beyond recognition.



The following day, it was reported that fire had swept some parts of the Sakumono School Complex in Accra.



The cause of the fire outbreak at Sakumono, still remains unknown.



