Fire guts Mankessim Zongo; several properties destroyed

Lots of properties were destroyed by the fire

Fire has gutted parts of the Mankessim Zongo in the Central region destroying thousands of properties.

Reports gathered by Kasapa FM’s Yaw Boagyan indicates that one person whose name was given as Salamatu Mohammed, the CEO of Salamatu Enterprise was affected by the development with items in the bedroom burnt into ashes.



An eyewitness stressed that Ghana Fire Service personnel were deployed to the scene but their Fire Tender was denied access.

According to the eyewitness, they suspect a gas cylinder in one of the victim’s room caused the fire outbreak.