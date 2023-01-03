Fire guts Minipack Printing Press at Kokomlemle

File Photo

The Minipack Printing Press at Kokomlemle in Accra has been destroyed by fire.

According to citinewsroom.com, some witnesses who spoke, requested help from the Ghana National Fire Service when they noticed smoke coming from the building.



Kofi Attah, the owner of the facility, estimated that he has lost roughly one million Ghana cedis (GH¢1,000,000) when accounting for the machines that the fire destroyed.



The Ghana National Fire Service personnel who were able to put out the fire advised the general populace to exercise additional vigilance due to the dry weather.



Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

AM/MA







