Fire guts NDC’s Dr. Thomas Anabah’s Habana Hospital in Tamale

Dr Thomas W Anabah's private hospital was destroyed by fire

A private hospital belonging to a former Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr Thomas W Anabah has been gutted by fire.

The cause of the fire at Habana Hospital in Tamale on Monday, March 29, 2021, is not immediately known but some medical equipment estimated at several thousands of Ghana cedis have been destroyed.



Preliminary investigations suggest a power surge may have triggered the inferno from the maternity block of the facility at about 1 pm.



Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) however managed to bring douse the inferno according to the management of the facility that serves thousands of residents of the ancient town.

A statement from management has since suspended emergency cases have been suspended as well as appointments scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.



“Management is working around the clock to tidy the environment and resume services hopefully by tomorrow Wednesday, 12 noon. Until then, no emergency case should be rushed to the facility. All clients who have appointments for today and tomorrow can come from Thursday onwards. An announcement shall cause to remind you of resumption”, the statement read in part.