Fire guts Social Welfare Girls Vocational School at Pedu

A photo of the dormitory block gutted by fire

Fire has swept through a 3-unit dormitory block of Social Welfare Girls Vocational Training Centre at Pedu in the Cape Coast North District of the Central Region Thursday evening.

One student who was reported to have been sleeping in one of the rooms fainted as she tried to escape the inferno and was sent to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for treatment.



It is unknown what caused that fire that destroyed items like sewing machines, gas cylinders, electric irons, textbooks, and uniforms.



According to the students, the fire occurred when most of them were in the classrooms studying.



It took Fire Service officers a long time to bring the fire under control.

The students have had to sleep in the classrooms and dining halls with hired mattresses.



The Cape Coast Metro NADMO Director, Mr Stephen Foli assured the students that his outfit will do everything possible to make them comfortable.



Meanwhile, some teachers in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan appealed to the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly to remove all the stores that have surrounded the school making the entrance narrow.



According to them, the Fire Service had a tough time entering the school to fight the fire due to the narrow entrance created by the haphazard placing of container stores.