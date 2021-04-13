Fire guts Techiman Central Market

Fire destroyed quantities of goods, products, and consumables at the Techiman Central market

Fire, Monday destroyed quantities of goods, products, and consumables, running into millions of Ghana Cedis at the Techiman Central market in the Bono East Region.

The fire started around 1245 hours and razed to the ground 19 shops causing extensive damages to personal belongings, undisclosed sums of money, furniture, and mattresses.



When personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the scene, the fire has already destroyed several properties.



No casualty was however reported.

Mr Jebriel Abubakari, the Manager in charge of the Central market told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) many of the affected traders had been traumatised.



"The Techiman central market is one of the largest markets in the sub-region and there is the need for the Municipal Assembly to improve on safety measures", he said.



Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Mr George Anim Frimpong, the Bono East Regional Fire Commander told the Newsmen the cause of the fire was yet unknown and added that the command intended to set up another fire station at the central market to attend to emergencies.