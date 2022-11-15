Fire guts boys dormitory of Koforidua Technical Institute

Picture boys' dormitory of the Koforidua Technical Institute

The boys' dormitory of the Koforidua Technical Institute in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region was destroyed by fire on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Over 70 students are reported to have been affected by the fire as they lost their belongings, while eight others are said to have suffered minor injuries and have been treated and discharged.



Only one student is still on admission at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Koforidua, citinewsroom reports.



Even though the cause of the fire is still unknown, it is said to have started around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, destroying four rooms before personnel of the National Fire Service brought it under control.

Meanwhile, the principal of the school, Bernard Forson, has called on the general public to support the school with some relief items.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for New Juaben North, Nana AdjeiBoateng,g has donated GHC 20,000 to the school to cater for the immediate needs of the affected students.



