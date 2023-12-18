Fire guts over 70 shops at Race Course Market in Kumasi

File photo

Less than a week after a destructive fire swept through the French Line section of the Kumasi Central Market, another inferno has now razed over 70 shops at the Race Course Market.

The Monday morning blaze primarily targeted metal container shops selling local spices, cowhide, and second-hand clothing.



The Ghana Fire Service swiftly deployed four fire engines to combat the flames, working tirelessly to prevent further damage.



Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the aftermath has left numerous traders devastated, facing the loss of their livelihoods.



ACFO Henry Giwah, the Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana Fire Service, acknowledged concerns regarding safety practices within the market.

He highlighted that some traders use stoves and gas cylinders for cooking on-site.



In response to the incident, authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE