Fire guts wooden structures at Spintex

Sun, 19 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

Fire gutted a number of wooden structures, ten metal containers, and two high-tension electrical poles at Spintex, near the Coca-Cola roundabout, Saturday evening.

The Ashaiman Divisional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, Ebenezer Yenzu, told the Ghana News Agency that most of the burnt structures were for domestic and commercial use.

The Divisional Officer Grade III (DOIII) Yenzu, also the GNFS Public Relations Officer, Tema Regional Command, said it took firefighters from seven stations to prevent the fire from spreading.

These were the Kasapreko Fire Station, Nungua, Tema Metro, Tema Regional Headquarters, Tema Industrial Area, Abelenkpe, and Tema Motorway fire stations joint forces to control the fire.

He said this was due to the raging and fast-spreading nature of the fire, which was confined at 1926 hours, and brought under control at 2000 hours.

It was totally extinguished at about 2353 hours. There were no casualties.

The Commander said 52 adjoining wooden structures and nearby warehouse structures were salvaged.

Investigations are underway to unravel the exact cause of the fire outbreak, he said, however, preliminary information indicated that fuel products were stored improperly and sold in drums and gallons in the affected area, which might be the source of the fire.

The Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Julius A. Kuunuor, was at the scene as the Incident Commander till the blaze was finally doused.

