0
Menu
News

Fire outbreak at Adabraka, cash, properties destroyed

Fire Oregon Fire outbreak at Adabraka

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fire has gutted a residence at Oregon Avenue behind the Adabraka Central Mosque in Accra.

The fire which started in the morning of Thursday, December 7, 2022, destroyed several properties and cash worth GH¢ 10, 000.

According to a Citi News report, residents say the fire is believed to have been caused by a faulty gas cylinder.

One of the residents, Berlinda Attoh, said the fire destroyed all her belongings including cash worth GH¢10,000.

“I live in the house with my children, this morning I put off all my appliances, but I was at my shop and received a call that fire has gutted my home. I have lost everything including my GH¢10, 000,” she said.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Police and Fire Service have been to the scene to ensure things are in order.

AM/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered