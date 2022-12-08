Fire outbreak at Adabraka, cash, properties destroyed

Fire outbreak at Adabraka

Fire has gutted a residence at Oregon Avenue behind the Adabraka Central Mosque in Accra.

The fire which started in the morning of Thursday, December 7, 2022, destroyed several properties and cash worth GH¢ 10, 000.



According to a Citi News report, residents say the fire is believed to have been caused by a faulty gas cylinder.



One of the residents, Berlinda Attoh, said the fire destroyed all her belongings including cash worth GH¢10,000.

“I live in the house with my children, this morning I put off all my appliances, but I was at my shop and received a call that fire has gutted my home. I have lost everything including my GH¢10, 000,” she said.



Meanwhile, personnel of the Police and Fire Service have been to the scene to ensure things are in order.



AM/WA