Fire outbreak at James Town destroys wooden structures

File photo

A fire outbreak destroyed several wooden structures at Fite, a suburb in James Town in the Greater Accra Region.

Details emerging from the service indicate that several of the structures contained petroleum products.



The Ghana National Fire Service said several petroleum products were pulled out of the structures and debris of the fire, which accounted for how the inferno escalated.



Confirming the incident, Alex Nartey from the Public Relations Department said frantic efforts were, made to contain the spread of the fire.

The damage caused by the fire, he said, has been extensive.



It remains unclear what caused the fire, but the service says an investigation will be launched to determine the cause of the outbreak.