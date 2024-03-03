Fire outbreak kills one person ahead of Easter preparation

Level 3 Pub was engulfed by fire

A fire outbreak has claimed the life of one person at Kwahu Obomeng in the Kwahu South Municipal Assembly of the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred around 1:30 am on Sunday, March 3, 2024, after heavy rainfall, exacerbated by strong winds.



According to reports obtained by Agoo FM News, the Level 3 Pub, renowned for its distinctive ambience and hosting of Kwahu Easter festivities, was engulfed in flames, resulting in the loss of one life.



The cause of the fire outbreak remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing by the Ghana Fire Service to ascertain the circumstances.

An eyewitness reported that another individual sustained injuries and has been hospitalized for treatment.



It has been gathered that the affected persons are labourers from Accra who were renovating the Level 3 Pub in preparation for the upcoming Kwahu Easter Festival.