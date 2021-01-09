Fire outbreak rages Tema New-Town, Abonkor community

A fire outbreak has raged the community and homes of residents in the Tema New Town-Abonkor enclave.

The area serves as a residence and business center of mostly fish mongers who ply their trade.



According to an eyewitness at the scene, the fire outbreak occurred at around 3:30am of Saturday, January 9, 2021.



Though the cause of the fire is still unknown, the witness narrated to GhanaWeb that some residents have suggested the outbreak may have been caused by a cooking gas or an electricity meter malfunction.



“The homes in the Aponkor area are made of many wooden structures so as soon the fire started a lot the things were burnt to the ground and it took the Fire Service less than 45 minutes to arrive at the scene,” the eyewitness told GhanaWeb in the interview.



“After the Fire Service arrived, there were some rumors that some three children have unfortunately been consumed by the fire outbreak yet the main cause of the fire is still unknown to us here,” the eyewitness added.

Though the eyewitness says the Fire Service Department has been able to quench the fire, some residents of the area have since lost their homes with many displaced.



The latest incident in the Tema New Town-Abonkor area follows a series of fire outbreaks that have recently occurred across the country.



Late last year, a section of the Kaneshie Market also witnessed a fire outbreak.



Two weeks prior to that, the Odwana market in Accra was engulfed by fire with a similar incident occurring at the Koforidua market which have all resulted in the loss of property.

















