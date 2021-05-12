Fire rages fourteen bedrooms, others at Krofrom

The assembly member for the area said no person was hurt

CORRESPONDENCE FROM ASHANTI REGION

A fire outbreak that took place at Krofrom east in the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly of the Ashanti has destroyed homes rendering victims homeless.



Properties worth millions of cedis including an unspecified amount of physical cash have all burnt down into ashes. Over thirty residents were affected.



The area which is made up of 14 bedroom slums, about eight container shops were occupied by more than 30 people with others running sale businesses such as clothe selling, onion selling, food vending etc



The inferno begun around 1:50am GMT on Tuesday. The intervention of Fire Service Personnel helped but couldn’t save the properties from burning.



“We couldn’t even take a pin from the place, I mean everything has burnt into ashes including cash”. A fire service officer spoke on anonymity.

Speaking to some of the victims, they disclosed that the cause of the fire was not known as it came as a shock to them.



"I'm completely finished, my cash, things I sell have all burnt to ashes. I went for a loan just one week ago. A physical cash of Gh3000 has burnt including everything of mine". A crying onion and pepper seller revealed.



Speaking to another victim, Victor Kuludji who happened to be the main eye witness to the incident, he said he was asleep when he saw the entire place blazing with fire.



"I quickly woke up to blow the alarm so that the rest of the residents could wake up. Our several attempts to stop the fire prove futile as it was speedily running like never before. Fire service could not also reach here on time. My everything; motorbike, a physical amount of Gh¢4,800, every material I was sowing as a tailor. In fact, I'm finished with everything". He cried.



He revealed that his family made up of about 10 are rendered homeless now.

Meanwhile, the assembly member for the area, Patrick Kwame Frimpong speaking to this reporter disclosed that no person was hurt, though items worth millions of cedis were burnt into ashes.



When asked why the people were allowed to live on the said land, the honourable member revealed that the area belonged to a school, and the occupants had already been served with had been served notice in the month of March by the assembly since they were going to be evacuated anytime soon.



He said it's quite unfortunate this incident has happened. He however promised that NABMO was surely going to support the victims.