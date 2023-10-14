Fire razes down SIMMS SHS boys dormitory; students displaced

Sat, 14 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Fire has gutted the boys' dormitory block of SIMMS Senior High School in the Kwabere East District of the Ashanti Region.
In a video shared by Accra-based United Television, students of the school are seen worried and confused as they try to find means and ways to quench the fire.
Though no one has been injured, the inferno is seen to have displaced students and destroyed property of the students.
A man is heard in the background asking if they have been able to reach out to the fire service while the fire kept burning the building.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established.
VKB/BB
Watch the video below:
The boys' dormitory at SIMMS SHS in the Kwabere East District of the Ashanti Region catches fire.#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/EcaWwi7dOr— UTV Ghana (@utvghana) October 13, 2023
