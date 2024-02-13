Fire razes down Tamale house of Savannah NPP Chairman

The unfortunate fire incident destroyed properties valued at millions of Ghana cedis

On the afternoon of Monday, February 12, 2024, fire razed down the entire Gumani House of the Savanah Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Iddrisu Suleman, aka Professor KalamaIan, in Tamale.

The unfortunate fire incident destroyed properties valued at millions of Ghana cedis.



The cause of the fire is not immediately known, with many attributing it to an electrical fault.

The Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, aka Prof. Kalamonia, confirmed the complete burning of his house through his verified Facebook account.



He wrote, “I’ve just been informed that, fire has razed down my residence in Tamale-Gumani this afternoon. Everything has been lost to the fire.”