Fireworks expected as Ghana’s 8th Parliament resumes sitting today

Parliament of Ghana

Ghana’s eighth Parliament will today Friday, January 15, 2021, sit for the first time after the fracas that characterized the election of the seventh Speaker of the lawmaking house.

Ahead of the sitting today, the NDC caucus has agreed to sit on the left-hand side of the Speaker but have indicated that no political party in the house has an absolute majority.



The NDC caucus has said that there should be fair and equitable distribution when it comes to the formation of Committees in Parliament.



The leader of the NDC side of Parliament has indicated that there is the need to deal with the issues surrounding the Speaker’s election.

But the NPP caucus insists that they are the majority in Parliament with the Member of Parliament for Fomena officially writing to the Speaker of Parliament to indicate he will do business with them.



Lawyer Afenyo Markings commenting on the supposed hang Parliament said: “The provision in our Standing Orders makes it clear that in a situation like this, a Speaker must give an interpretation so let’s wait and do the floor work”.



