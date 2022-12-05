Firing Hopeson Adorye from National Security wrong - Obiri Boahen

The former Deputy National General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticized the decision of the government to fire the one-time parliamentary aspirant of the party for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye.

According to Nana Obiri Boahen, the circumstances surrounding the dismissal of Hopeson Adorye do not augur well for the NPP and might lead to unnecessary divisions in the party.



Speaking in an Okay FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Obiri Boahen said that the issue with Hopeson Adorye could have been settled without him being fired.



“For me, honestly speaking it (the firing of Hopeson Adorye) is not the best. It can bring confusion to the party.



“You can call him (Hopeson Adorye) on the quiet and talk to him about where he has faulted and even put him on secondment at other agencies such as NADMO (National Disaster Management Organisation) or Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

“So, he will be working at NADMO and still be on the National Security payroll. He will be soliciting information and then he will be campaigning for Alan Kyerematen. We need to tread carefully,” he said in Twi.



Citing similar issues that happened in 2007, Obiri Boahen further suggested that the party deals meticulously with such matters to ensure that the party is not ultimately affected.



“In 2007, we saw this kind of division with members of the party claiming to be members of different factions in the NPP. And we forgot the common enemy and before we will realized it, we were in opposition,” he added.



Hopeson Adorye, who was previously the Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of Airports, announced on live radio in November that he had been fired from the National Security Secretariat.

He said during a discussion on Oman FM’s Boiling Point programme, on which he is a regular guest; that he had been fired purposefully because of his support for Alan Kyerematen.



Adorye is a vocal supporter of the Trade and Industry Minister in respect of the minister’s rumoured bid to lead the NPP as flagbearer when elections take place next year.



“God will cater for us, we will eat, uncle (referring to the show host), God has got us. How we toiled in opposition for Akufo-Addo to come to power, we will do same for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to come.



“I’m not a zombie, uncle, I was told that my support is not towards a particular camp so I should be dismissed, I have been dismissed. ‘Your appointment has been terminated with immediate effect.’ That is why I am stressing that God will cater for us, we will never die,” he stressed.

Watch Obiri Boahen’s interview below:







IB/WA