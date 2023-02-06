0
First Akwasidae in 2023: Thousands join Asantehene to celebrate

Osei Tutu 12 Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Akwasidae festival

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: Frank Owusu Kojo Asiamah

Thousands of people gathered at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to pay homage to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as part of activities to mark the first Akwasidae of the year, 2023.

It was marked with drumming and dancing amidst exchange of greetings, presentation of drinks and other pleasantries.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II entered the Palace in a palanquin dressed in a kente cloth with gold ornaments around his wrists and arms amidst drumming and firing of musketries.

He was followed by the Queen of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

The Akwasidae Festival is a magnificent Asante celebration centered on ancestral reverence, remembrance and acknowledgement of past kings and noble feats.

It serves as a celebration of the Golden Stool and a cultural vibrancy that brings together the Asantehene, sub-chiefs, subjects and dignitaries at Manhyia in Kumasi.

