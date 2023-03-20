First Baptist Congregation partners with CHCI to donate to countryside Children's Home

Items donated to the children's home

First Baptist Congregation Church Chicago USA in collaboration with the Christians Helping Children International, a non-governmental organization (CHCI NGO) has made a donation worth GHC 60.000 to Countryside Children's Home at Bodwease in the Central Region of Ghana.

The Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. George W. Daniels during the presentation revealed that, the church adopted the Countryside Children's Home in the year 2008 through recommendation by the founder and Director of CHCI, Henry Tweneboah Koduah and they have continually supported the Home.



He said, the church is happy about the impact it has made on the home. The Home received cash, food items, clothing including the settling of their utility bills. The founder and mother of the home, Emma Boafo Yeboah together with the administrator of the Home, Ernest Owusu received the donation.

They expressed their sincere gratitude and promised to use every item received to the benefit of the Home. The Senior Pastor was accompanied by Deacons Timothy L. Davies, Russell Warren and Ronald Myers and Henry Tweneboah Koduah as they visited some other homes in Accra to make similar donations.