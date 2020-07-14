Regional News

First Deputy Speaker donates coronavirus relief items to schools in Bekwai

Fred Nkansah (left ) presented the items on behalf of the MP

Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament has supported schools in the Bekwai Constituency with Personal Protective Equipment, PPE’s and assorted items to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The items which include 7,000 reusable nose masks, 13 boxes of hand sanitizers and 7 gallons of hand sanitizers among other things were donated to augment governments efforts to protect students after president's directive to final year and some continuing students to report back to their schools.



Joseph Osei-Owusu who is the Member of Parliament for the constituency through the Bekwai Municipal Education Directorate presented the items to be given to final year students, Gold Track students as well as teaching and non-teaching staff to ensure academic work is carried out under safe conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.



“These items were organized by the MP of Bekwai Constituency to help protect students and teachers from the novel coronavirus as they return to continue their academic activities on their various campuses. Government has already presented some items but Hon Osei-Owusu wanted to contribute to the worthy cause with these items,” Fred Nkansah, the NPP Constituency Organiser who represented Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu told the Municipal Director of Education during the donation.



Madam Lucy Ama Ankrah, the Municipal Director of Education on her part thanked the MP for Bekwai, describing the gesture as a timely intervention.

“These items will go a long way to solve the problem of insufficient PPE's for the students, teachers, and non-teaching staffs. We are very grateful for the thoughtfulness of Hon Osei-Owusu, as many of our students and teachers have had to go about their duties without PPE’s and it could pose a danger to our students and teachers as the country is still grappling with high cases of the deadly malaise. We do appreciate this gesture,” she said.



She also appealed to government and other organizations to emulate the gesture of the First deputy Speaker to help them fight the novel coronavirus.



SDA Senior High, Wesley Senior High, Denyaseman Senior High, Oppong Memorial, St. Joseph Secondary and Technical, Ofoase Kokoben Senior High, College of Accountancy, St. John, Abot College, Amoaful Technical and Vocational Institute and Community Development Vocational Institute are among the beneficiary schools.

Source: Linda Asamoah, Contributor

