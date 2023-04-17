First Deputy Speaker of Parliament backs controversial appointment of NPP member to EC

Joseph Osei-Owusu is the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament

The Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has alleged that there is a top official of the Electoral Commission of Ghana who once ran for a political position on the ticket of a party in the country.

Refusing to name this official or the party on whose ticket the person stood, he said that although the tenure of the said individual was about to expire, she was not influenced in the discharge of her duties due to her political leanings.



His comments come on the heels of calls by some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), including CODEO, for President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo to revoke the appointments of Dr. Peter Appiahene, who was recently appointed to the Electoral Commission.



This is on the back of the fact that this new commissioner is believed to be a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



But, according to the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joewise, such calls are unfounded.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, the Bekwai MP asked that those who are making these calls should rather focus on the competence and credibility of Dr. Appiahene, and not on his political coloration.

He insisted that the new EC member won't be able to manipulate the outcome of electoral results.



“They are focusing on form and not substance. The important thing is the man’s integrity and so far, I haven’t heard anyone questioning that. So, let’s focus on the substance. There are some people who, in spite of their political affiliations, will always uphold the law.



“The people who are currently in (at the EC) have even contested elections on a party’s ticket before. I won’t go back because the person has served all this while and is almost at the retiring age, and there were/are no issues regarding her performance. I don’t want to engage in politics of equalization, but the person has served and nobody doubted her integrity. We make mountains out of molehills. What we need to do is ask what kind of person Dr. Appiahene is. Is his integrity in doubt?” he quizzed.



The Bekwai MP, Joseph Osei-Owusu, further observed that electoral commissioners have no power over the outcome of election results.



He argued that it is the presiding officers at the various polling stations in the country who can influence the results if party agents stationed at the polling centers are not vigilant enough.

Citing the appointment of Madam Charlotte Osei, Joewise noted that the former EC boss could not, for instance, have overturned the outcome of the 2016 elections after the electorates voted for Nana Addo Ddankwa Akufo-Addo.



“I recall the agitation that greeted the appointments of Madam Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei. She couldn’t influence the outcome of the results when Akufo-Addo won,” he stated.



Three new appointees were recently confirmed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.







