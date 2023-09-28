Rotary Club of Accra Airport Board 2023-2024 with District Governor of Rotary District 9104

First Governor of Rotary District 9104, David Osei Amankwah Jnr, Advocates for community growth and hope

David Osei Amankwah Jnr, the Governor of Rotary District 9104, has embarked on a mission to foster community growth and instill hope in the hearts of those in need.



During a recent visit to the Accra-Airport Rotary Club on September 28, Amankwah Jnr called upon Rotarians to harness their resources and influence to make a meaningful impact in the community.



Addressing the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport, the District Governor emphasized the universal nature of need, pointing out that people across the world require various forms of assistance, such as access to essential facilities, clean water, sanitary facilities, and vocational training. With a heartfelt plea, he implored the district to utilize every available resource to advance the fundamental principles that Rotary stands for.



Amankwah Jnr underscored the importance of Rotarians becoming influential figures within their communities with emphasis on Rotary's 7 priority areas of Focus namely, Promoting peace;



Rotary encourages conversations to foster understanding within and across cultures, Fighting disease, Providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, Saving mothers and children,Supporting education and literacy, Growing local economies,Protecting the environment.



He encouraged Rotarians to use their collective influence and resources to drive community growth. His message was a call to action, highlighting the need for Rotarians to play an active role in transforming their communities for the better.

During his speech, David Amankwah Jnr reiterated the theme for the 2023-24 Rotary year: "Create Hope in the World." The theme signifies Rotary's commitment to restoring hope in the face of destructive conflicts and promoting lasting change in all aspects of society.



The objectives include empowering youth, supporting impactful health service projects, tree planting to emphasize environmental importance, and encouraging the younger generation to engage in social change activities.



Furthermore, DG David Amankwah Jnr called on all Rotarians to contribute to the Polio Plus Fund, an integral part of Rotary International.



He emphasised the importance the Polio fund plays in financing operational expenses, including transportation, vaccine delivery, social mobilization, health worker training, and support for surveillance activities.



By contributing to this fund, Rotarians can actively participate in the global effort to eradicate polio and enhance public health worldwide.



Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.