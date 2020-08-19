General News

First Lady commissions computerised library in Moree

A photo of the newly built library in Moree in the Central region

First Lady of the Republic, Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, commissioned a forty-seater computerised library facility in Moree in the Central region.

The library is stocked with modern computers and books on different subjects and will serve as an attractive and welcoming environment for the youth to develop the habit of reading.



Her foundation, the Rebecca Foundation has so far built three of such computerized libraries in the Dafiama Bissue Issah in the Upper West Region, Sefwi Debiso in the Western North Region, Wenchi in the Bono Region.

The Foundation will soon construct three more libraries at Kumawu in the Ashanti region, Krachi East in the Oti Region and Achimota school in the Greater Accra Region.



She expressed gratitude to all donors and sponsors who have contributed towards the construction of the libraries.

