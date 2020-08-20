General News

First Lady donates $20,000 to ailing pencil artist

Pencil artist, Emmanuel Apraku

First lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 contributed an amount of $20,000 towards the treatment of a ‘dying’ pencil artist, Emmanuel Apraku, otherwise known as Ray.

The amount is to help cover the £40,000 needed to treat Emmanuel Apraku from the liver disease he’s battling with.



A tweet on Ray’s twitter handle announced that “The First Lady, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has donated $20,000 to help cover the cost of the amount needed for Emmanuel Apraku's treatment. We wish him a speedy recovery God bless you First lady and all those who helped and are helping.”



A gofundme account which was set up on Wednesday to raise $55,000 to support Emmanuel has also raised $52,598 as at 12noon Thursday.



Meanwhile, other celebrities have taken to their social media platforms to solicit for funds for the talented young man who needs £40,000 to undergo emergency surgery.

The general public has been encouraged to make donations through mobile money number 0244706308 or to the gofundme account ‘SAVING RAY AT RAY STYLES STUDIOS’ at https://www.gofundme.com/f/saving-ray-at-ray-styles-studios?utm_source=whatsapp&utm_medium=chat&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1



Read his tweet below.





