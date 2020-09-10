Regional News

First Lady donates to Ho Municipal Hospital

Rebecca Akufo-Addo presented the items to Dr Lawrence Kumi, Head of Ho Hospital

The First Lady of the Republic, Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo has donated variety of medical items to the Ho Municipal Hospital, as part of the Rebecca Foundation’s mission to support the health sector.

The items included bed sheets, diapers, blankets, nose masks, Sanitizers, and hospital beds.



Making the presentation, Mrs Akufo-Addo said the Rebecca Foundation, has since 2017 been working to complement government’s efforts to improve the health sector with specific focus on the health of Ghanaian women and children.



According to her, the Rebecca Foundation has donated medical equipment and consumables, to all sixteen regions in the country, renovated health facilities including the Osu Government Maternity Home, sponsored surgeries and fully funded the construction of a Paediatric Intensive Care unit and a Mother and Baby unit at the and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

She emphasised that the health of women and children will always be her priority and expressed the readiness of the Rebecca Foundation to work with other organizations and individuals to deliver quality healthcare to women and children.



Receiving the items, Head of the Ho Municipal Hospital, Dr Lawrence Kumi, expressed gratitude to the First Lady, stating that the donation was timely as the facility was in need of assistance to enhance its health delivery.



Present to witness the donation were the Volta Regional Minister, Hon. Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Deputy Volta Regional Minister Hon. Johnson Avuletey, MCE for Ho Central Hon. Prosper Pi-Bansah, former Vice Chairperson of the NPP Mrs. Agnes Okudzeto, and Executive Director of the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), Mrs. Mawusi Awity.

