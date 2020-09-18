General News

First Lady donates to University of Ghana Hospital

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo presenting the items to the University of Ghana Hospital

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, presented medical items to the University of Ghana Hospital.

The items included beds, thermometer guns, bed sheets, blankets, sanitary towels, powdered soap, and hand sanitizers.



The donation was made through her Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation.



Presenting the items, Mrs Akufo-Addo said that the donation was to part of efforts to develop the country’s health sector.



She mentioned that the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation had taken note of the needs of the hospital and was committed to ensuring that they have the needed resources to deliver quality healthcare to Ghanaians.



“As the Executive director of the Rebecca Foundation, my major focus has been the improvement of the health sector. Since 2017, we’ve built health facilities, renovating, and refurbish, and giving hospital equipment and consumables to facilities across the country. I know that support is all we have needed as institutions to enable us to give the quality of care that our patients deserve,” she added.



Also speaking at the event, Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan expressed gratitude to the staff of the hospital for their dedication to providing healthcare to the public amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, you risked your lives in working to safeguard the health and lives of many. Such is a significant contribution you made to a country that we shall all forever be grateful for your service,” she said.



She also stressed the government’s commitment to developing the country’s health sector.



“The government has made it a priority to improve the health sector and as the MP of this constituency, my doors are always open to you and I’m ever ready to improve your working conditions in this hospital,” she added.



Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu expressed gratitude to the first lady and reiterated the Hospital readiness to serve the public.



He, however, called for more assistance as the hospital is constructing a pediatric unit as well as expand its maternity wards.

