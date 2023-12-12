First Lady receives honorary doctorate from the University of Professional Studies

Scenes from the awards ceremony

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has been awarded the Doctor of Humane Letters (HonD.HL) by the University of Professional Studies (UPS).

In a post shared on X on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Rebecca Akufo-Addo indicated that she received the honorary doctorate degree together with Ghana’s first female Speaker of Parliament, Justice Adeline Bamford-Addo and the first female Chief Justice of the country, Justice Georgina Theodora Wood.



She expressed her gratitude to God and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the success she had chalked.



“I am humbled to have received an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (HonD.HL) from the University of Professional Studies, Accra earlier today together with two illustrious daughters of the land, Justice Adeline Bamford-Addo (Rtd), the first female Speaker of Parliament who served from (7 January 2009 to 7 January 2013) and the former first female Chief Justice of the Republic, Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, who served in office for a period of 10 years (from 2007 to June 2017).



“I am thankful to God who gives me the strength to keep going, my husband, The President of our dear nation, who has been my greatest cheerleader, my children, family, friends, partners, and staff,” she wrote.



The First Lady dedicated the award to the women and children of Ghana, whose resilience, she said, inspires her.



At the event were President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the daughters of the first family, who could be seen beaming with smiles.

