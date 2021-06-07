First Lady urges Ghanaians to plant more tress

First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has made a passionate call to Ghanaians to take action by planting more trees in order to restore our lost forests, repair our damaged ecosystems and mitigate climate change during World Environment Day and the launch of the Planting for Now and Future by the Department of Parks and Gardens, at the Aburi Botanical Gardens.

The First Lady who was represented by Mr Kwaku Kwaakye of the Rebecca Foundation, said trees influence everything from our environment to our physical health.



“Without trees to regulate and maintain the environment, there would be no life. Trees influence everything from the environment to our physical health. Trees produce oxygen which is vital to life on earth”.



The First lady urged Ghanaians to make a difference by planting and caring for trees in our homes and public spaces, reiterating expert opinion that if everyone planted one tree annually and cared for it there would be 75 billion new trees within the next 10 years.

The First Lady disclosed that the Rebecca Foundation is taking a step towards restoring our ecosystem by partnering the Department of Parks and Gardens to plant a million trees across the country, over the next two years.



To seal the partnership, a tree was planted on behalf of the First Lady in the Aburi Botanic Garden, with the First Lady expressing hope in the future of our planet if we all took the necessary steps to restore our lost forests and mitigate climate change.



“Today as we plant a tree to launch this project, I do so with a sense of humility and confidence that decades and centuries later, someone will stand under this tree, touch it, connect to its presence and stand in awe of nature," she added.