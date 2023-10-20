First Sky Group begins construction of housing project to relocate 12,000 people affected by spillage

Okudzeto cuts the sod for the project

A maximum of 12,000 people who have been affected and displaced by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams will soon have a place of call their new homes, thanks to a new initiative by the First Sky Group.

This, according to the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, whose constituency is the most affected, said the project will be undertaken by a subsidiary of the Group to relocate a number of his affected constituents.



He added that this project will be undertaken on a land that has been offered to the private organisation by the community.



“Yesterday we cut sod for construction to begin on a First Sky Group housing project to relocate a good number of my 12,000 beloved displaced constituents. First Sky’s subsidiary known as Construction Ambassadors are executing the project which they promise to complete in record time.



“As our contribution, we are offering free land at all agreed three locations. Additionally, we stand ready to provide communal labour support. The relocation will begin to restore the dignity of my beloved constituents, ensure they live in much healthier conditions, and free the 21 schools being used as safe havens so our children can return to school. North Tongu shall never forget the generosity and humanity of the First Sky Group. May God bless you all bountifully. Together, we shall survive this man-made disaster,” he said in a tweet.



Earlier, the First Sky Group supported the affected communities with items worth GH¢1 million, together with an insurance package also totaling GH¢2.5 million.

Several residents within some constituencies in the Volta Region and parts of the Eastern Region have been displaced after water was spilled from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.



The exercise, undertaken by the Volta River Authority (VRA), has left many displaced, with a national call for a state of emergency to be declared by the president.



Some of the constituencies affected are North Tongu, South Tongu, Asuogyaman, Ada East, Keta, Anloga, and other coastal communities in the Volta Region.





Yesterday we cut sod for construction to begin on a First Sky Group housing project to relocate a good number of my 12,000 beloved displaced constituents.



First Sky’s subsidiary known as Construction Ambassadors are executing the project which they promise to complete in record… pic.twitter.com/t6SsyTwqaq — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) October 20, 2023

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Meanwhile, watch the story of Kwaku Kwarteng, who has been on dialysis for many years, as he details his daily struggles, in this SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV video with host, Etsey Atisu, below:







AE/OGB