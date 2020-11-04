First aid kits: Refund our money or we march – Drivers to DVLA

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has given the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) a two-week ultimatum to refund monies it charged for the cost of first aid kits else they demonstrate.

This follows what the association describes as the institution of outrageous charges by the DVLA for first aid kits.



The threat was contained in a statement co-signed by the group’s National Chairman, Mr William Osei, National Public Relations Officer, David Agboado and National Secretary Nana Owiredu.



The drivers stated that they have “noticed the DVLA and the government have been unfair to drivers.”



According to the association, “the DVLA, on January 2nd, 2018, instituted a charge of GHS108.00 for motorists for first aid kit, which, at that time, was being sold on the market between GHS10.00 and GHS 21.00.



The group noted that together with some driver unions, it kicked against the decision but a statement signed by “the board of the DVLA, Frank A. Davies, said the Authority had taken note of the public outcry and subsequently decided to suspend the exercise indefinitely.”



Mr Davies stated: “The governing board of the DVLA acknowledges that there has not been the necessary public education, discussion and sensitisation with relevant stakeholders and accordingly, apologises to the public for any inconvenience occasioned.”

The drivers continued that despite the statement, the GHS108.00, which was charged, has not been refunded to them. On this note, they said “YEGYE YEN SIKA,” to wit "we are demanding our money".



The drivers explained that “the Ministry of Finance, with parliament, in 2018, passed a law for taxes to be placed on vehicles with engine capacity of 2950 cubic centimetres and above in a bid to shore up government revenue.



“Vehicles with a capacity of 2950 – 354cc were to pay GHS1,000.00 when renewing their roadworthy, vehicles with 3550 cc to 4049cc were also to pay GHS1,500.00 and any vehicle above 4049cc paid GHS2,000.00.”



The association reiterated that together with some driver’s union and car dealer associations, VADAG and some CSOs kicked against the decision and government “due to the outcry and frustration scrapped off the tax but as we speak with you now, our monies which were being charged by the government has not been refunded to us. Again we say “YEGYE YEN SIKA” else we will advise ourselves coming December 2020 elections.”



The drivers added: “We are issuing a two-week ultimatum to refund our monies or we will hit the street to express our displeasure.”