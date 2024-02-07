First and Second ladies are waste to Ghana – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady, Samira Bawumia

Founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement, Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly called Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has slammed First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia, describing them as a waste to the country.

According to him, these two eminent women leaders in Ghana have failed to help develop women in the country despite the enormous opportunities they have as wives of the President and Vice President, respectively.



Speaking on the Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said both the First and Second Ladies have a lot to learn from former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

"President Akufo-Addo’s wife and Vice President Bawumia’s wife are a waste to the nation. They have enough opportunity to help Ghanaian women, but they have failed to do so. As is common knowledge, after former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings attended the Beijing Conference in 1995, she managed to go around the world to bring many things to the country to help women in Ghana. Gari factories and other factories were established all over the country to empower women economically.



He added: "Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings never stayed in one place; she was all over the place empowering women, and her impact was felt across the country. It was during Nana Konadu’s era that many people admired the position of First Lady. But the same cannot be said of our current first and second ladies. All they know is being fashionable, wearing beautiful and expensive clothes to events, and taking nice pictures.”