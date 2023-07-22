First batch of Bawumia campaign team appointments announced

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Campaign of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has made what is the first in a series of top appointments to coordinate the campaign to get the Vice President elected as New Patriotic Party(NPP) flagbearer.

To lead the campaign will be former National Organiser of the NPP and current National Lottery Authority(NLA) Chief Executive Officer Sammi Awuku.



Nana Akomea, who is the Managing Director of Intercity STC Coaches Limited (STC) and a former Information Minister is expected to be in charge of Communication as Director to be assisted by a three-man team.



The three include Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development at the Presidency and Yaw Adomako Baafi, former Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party as well as Dr. Gideon Boako who served as spokesperson of the Vice President since 2017.



Nana Ayew Afriyie, MP, is expected to continue to lead the parliamentary caucus support for the Vice President.



A second batch of appointments is expected to be announced with a lot of women pencilled down.

Other names to be put out include Frederick Opare-Ansah, former MP for Suhum and Nii Adjei Sowah, former Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive.



This comes after the New Patriotic Party announced it will conduct its super delegates congress at the regional level. The team is expected to put in place measures to give the Vice President Victory.



This edition will be held along regional lines as part of measures to prune the number of aspirants down to five for the main contest slated for November 2023.



“The party has taken a firm decision with respect to the presidential primaries, where we are going to hold it and also one or two issues that came up. We have been able to resolve it” General Secretary Justin Kodua announced.