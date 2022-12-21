0
Menu
News

First female President of NAHSAG hands over

Nashag.png Mrs. Faustina Aikins giving her handing over speech

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: Kelly West

The first female President of the National Health Student’s Association of Ghana (NAHSAG), Mrs. Faustina Aikins [neé] has officially handed over the mantle to newly elected executives in the late hours of Monday 19th December 2022 at the Ministry of Health Conference Room.

Noted in her handing over a speech delivered, she confessed, “it has been an interesting journey, being the first female president of our noble association which I never took for granted, my executives and I decided to start work immediately”.

As part of the success stories, the former student of Sunyani Technology University recounted how her administration negotiated to help students from Schools of Hygiene to receive their allowances.

Addressing issues related to health, ‘the hope-filled era’ in the office ensured medical screening for Makola Market Women on World Hypertension Day and many others including gaining international allies, Somalia.

The 16th handing over ceremony was graced by dignitaries including Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, Honorable Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Director of Allied Health and former President for the Ghana Association Medical Laboratory Scientists Dr. Ignatius Awinibuno, Dr. Ivy Sackey and other influential personalities and welcomed a resounding acceptance speech from the new President of the association, Mr. Daniel Onomah Asamoah.

Names (positions) of new executives of NAHSAG:

Daniel Onomah Asamoah - (President)

Amansiah Bright Twerefour - (Vice President)

Isaac Ofosu- (General Secretary)

Frederick Gideon OWUSU - (Financial Controller)

Asimah Ameyaw Adepa Juliet - (Women’s Commissioner)

Dzudzor's Dela Robert - (Coordinating Secretary)

Source: Kelly West
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details